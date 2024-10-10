Liz Hopkinson

ROTHERHAM is set to host the borough's first interactive dementia conference, complete with presentations, information and support as well as singing and gentle exercise sessions.

The Let’s Talk About Dementia Conference will be held at Hellaby Hall Hotel on Thursday, October 24 and is aimed at people affected by the condition and their carers, healthcare professionals and people working in dementia.

As well as presentations from partner organisations Crossroads Care Rotherham and the Alzheimer's Society, guests will hear from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Trust, South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, Rotherham Council, Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, and South Yorkshire Police.

There will be a lived experience discussion, question time panel, music engagement, and lunch plus light exercise with Rotherham United Community Trust.

A marketplace of 12 local organisations and companies and taster complimentary therapies will be on offer and a virtual dementia bus – where guests can experience how it feels to have dementia first-hand – will be available all day.

Liz Hopkinson, fundraising business development manager at Crossroads, said: “The conference is an opportunity for carers and people with dementia to discuss what’s working well in Rotherham and where the gaps in provision are.

“We will be highlighting support for unpaid carers and people with dementia, as well as hearing about the latest research from the Alzheimer's Society.”

The event runs from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

To book a place, contact [email protected] / 01709 360272 or [email protected] / 01709 580543.

Alternatively, book online through the Eventbrite website by searching ‘Let’s Talk About Dementia’.