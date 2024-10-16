Rotherham Civic

A GROUP of talented young actors in Rotherham are set to launch the borough’s first youth drama festival.

The troupe's debut performance, called Trash Planet, will kick off the festival at Rotherham Civic Theatre on Friday, October 25.

Co-created and performed by young people aged 11-18 from local drama group Drama Kids, Trash Planet tackles the Earth's climate change crisis with an hour-long performance which starts at 6.30pm, with free tickets available from the theatre’s box office.

Principal of Drama Kids Rotherham Lauren Steel said: “We came up with the idea for Trash Planet with the children and we’ve been meeting every week to develop the performance and rehearse together.

“I’m proud of what we’ve created and I can’t wait to see the group perform for the first time at Rotherham Civic Theatre.

“We’re going to take our guests to an emergency summit of world leaders, called together to save the planet. Each of us will reveal what we are doing to help, but will everyone come together in time to solve the crisis? Join us to find out!”

The show is the first of four performances from The World Beneath Our Feet, a brand-new youth drama festival taking place across different venues in Rotherham in October and November.

Created in collaboration between Children’s Capital of Culture and four youth drama groups in Rotherham – Drama Kids, Brampton Youth Theatre, Green Man in Dalton and Breakout Arts – each group will present a new work linked to themes of nature and the environment.

The remaining three performances devised for The World Beneath Our Feet are:

Stories from the Dust by Brampton Youth Theatre, November 7 and 8 at Cortonwood Comeback Centre, Brampton.

The Rewilding of Wisteria Dumont by Green Man drama group, November 29 at Silverwood Miners Welfare Resource Centre, Dalton.

A is for Apple by Breakout Arts, November 15 at Rotherham College Studio Theatre, Rotherham.

Sarah Christie, programme manager at Children’s Capital of Culture, added: “The World Beneath Our Feet is a key theme for Rotherham Children’s Capital of Culture’s festival year in 2025, exploring young people’s feelings towards nature and the environment.

“These youth drama groups have responded to their local landscapes by producing four very different pieces of work that each pay homage to Rotherham’s green heritage.

“They’ve done an incredible job of bringing them to life with artistic and technical support from Children’s Capital of Culture, to give more young people ways of getting involved with local drama groups.

“We can’t wait for you to see them.”

For tickets to Trash Planet visit www.tinyurl.com/DramaKidsCivic.