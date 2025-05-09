Awkward moment when Defence Secretary is left hanging by the BBC

Oops Charlie Stayt blanks John Healey

It happens to the best of us. You extend your arm for a handshake and, for whatever reason, it doesn't happen.

Nobody likes to be left hanging. Least of all when you are on national TV.

It happened this week to MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough John Healey.

The Defence Secretary was being interviewed by BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt, in an outside broadcast in London, as Mr Healey was honouring the VE Day anniversary.

That's the way to do it NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte shakes hands with John Healey

At the end of their chat, the ever-dignified MP held out his hand – only to be left dangling. Charlie had missed the gesture, turning away to address the viewing millions on camera.

The awkward moment triggered debate on social media.

One said: "BBC Breakfast Comedy gold. No handshake. Legendary end to an interview."

Another posted: "Ouch John Healey completely blanked by Charlie for the handshake."

The MP has more on his plate to worry about than a minor TV mishap.

But here’s our top handshake fails – some awkward, some politically charged, and some just plain funny.

1: Donald Trump and Angela Merkel (2017)

Setting: Oval Office press photo-op.

What happened: Merkel turned to Trump and suggested a handshake for the cameras. Trump didn’t respond – an awkward silence followed.

2: Gordon Brown and French President Nicolas Sarkozy (2008)

Setting: EU summit, Brussels

What happened: Brown tried to initiate a handshake. Sarkozy either didn’t notice or ignored him, leaving Brown dangling.

3: Jean-Claude Juncker and Viktor Orbán (2015)

Setting: EU event

What happened: Instead of shaking hands with the Hungarian PM, Juncker mockingly called him “the dictator” and gave him a light slap – handshake completely ignored.

4: Boris Johnson and unknown Sikh man (2019)

Setting: Campaign trail.

What happened: Johnson reached to shake a Sikh man’s hand who refused and put his palms together in a traditional greeting. Johnson awkwardly followed suit too late.

5: Prince Harry and Melania Trump (2017 Invictus Games)

Setting: Official meeting photo-op

What happened: Melania extended her hand for a shake. Harry, caught off-guard, gave an odd half-bow and skipped the handshake entirely.

6: Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump (2018 G7 Summit)

Setting: Charlevoix, Canada

What happened: Macron, known for strong handshakes, reached out. Trump paused, looked away, and avoided contact.

7: Cristiano Ronaldo Snubs a young fan (2016)

Setting: Real Madrid team arrival

What happened: A kid excitedly held out his hand. Ronaldo, either distracted or aloof, walked past. The boy's utter dejection went viral.

8: Bill Gates and South Korean President Park Geun-hye (2013)

Setting: Presidential greeting

What happened: Gates shook her hand with one hand in his pocket; a breach of etiquette in Korean culture. It was interpreted as a slight.

Other local mentions:

Ed Miliband (Doncaster MP, former Labour leader)

During the 2010 Labour leadership contest and again in 2015, there were a few cringeworthy moments where he mistimed handshakes; most famously, missing David Cameron's hand during a leaders' debate bow-out.

Danny Willett (Rotherham Golf Club icon)

After winning the 2016 Masters, there was a brief post-ceremony fumble when trying to greet members of the Augusta National committee he reached out while they were mid-applause.

Brian Blessed (Mexborough-born actor)

Not a fail per se, but he's refused handshakes on occasion for hygiene reasons, instead going for booming hugs or theatrical bows.