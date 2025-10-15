Award recognises former serviceman's half-century career

Recognition: Steve receives his award

A ROTHERHAM RAF veteran have received a Lifetime Achievement award at a national ceremony in recognition of his military career.

Former Sergeant Steve Bentham-Bates, aged 70, from Bramley, ended his career at the same careers office where he signed up as a 17 year old.

His award was made at the English Veterans Awards, at a ceremony which took place in Cirencester.

He joined up at the RAF careers office in Sheffield and his career took him across the world.

His service saw him in Germany for seven years, Cyprus during the Turkish invasion and the Falkland Islands on three detachments.

During his service he received a Commander in Chief Commendation for meritorious service.

His RAF service was followed by a second career, as an employment advisor with The Regular Forces Employment Association for people returning to civvy street for 18 years supporting thousands of military service leavers.

During this time he helped form Rotherham Military Community Veterans Centre, a veterans support hub, and earned a High Sheriff Award for his role as its first chairman.

Previous era: Steve earlier in his career

He became involved with RFEA, a forces employment charity, leaving that organisation in 2015 with the intention of retiring at age 60.

However because of his expertise supporting veterans, he was invited to become the chief executive officer of Barnsley based HELP 4 HOMELESS VETERANS charity.

In the 10 years he has run that organisation, 1,100 veterans have been supported with wide-ranging support, including rehoming, and trips to a therapy farm project run with one of his old RAF Regiment friends, delivered winter fuel payments to vulnerable veterans and help with food and furniture.

At present, he is currently seeking to buy a house to provide accommodation for homeless veterans, between Rotherham and Barnsley, as his final act before retiring. That would be expected to provide housing for veterans from across South Yorkshire.

Whilst employed in his three careers he was heavily involved with the RAF Association fund raising welfare home visits and branch chairman for three years.

The lifetime achievement award was a presented as an acknowledgement of his varied work, spanning more than half a century, from fellow veterans.