Leo at work - photo by Kerrie Beddows

A TEENAGED author has dedicated his latest book to his “best friend and biggest inspiration” after his supportive pal sadly passed away aged 18.

Leo Hoyland, who writes as LJ Hoyland, has self-published two books previously in a series called The Huntsman which the 19-year-old writer is planning as a pentalogy.

And he credits his friend Tom Gurner – who died in November last year after suffering issues with his heart from a young age – as the inspiration for the third book 'The Huntsman of Redscope City'.

“Officially this is the first book in the series,” said Leo who is originally from Flanderwell, “because it is a re-write of the original book ‘The Huntsman’ which was retired last year due to a change in the creative vision for the series.

Leo and best pal Tom

“Tom was my closest writing partner and biggest inspiration – he inspired this re-write and his ideas are inputted throughout this book and the series I have planned.

“He was one of the biggest reasons I felt comfortable enough to publish my work.

“Tom was truly a wonderful person and would support me and my friends through anything.

“He was one of a kind!”

Describing the plot, LJ said: “The book is an origin story of The Huntsman and centres around the character's family and friends, how money can corrupt the incorruptible and how lies can kill.

“It explores each character more in-depth and gives a more ‘lived in’ feel about (fictional city) Redscope.”

The former Wickersley School and Sport College student published the novel on www.lulu.com last month and is already getting good feedback from readers.

“The previous title ‘The Huntsman’ received more than 10 five star reviews on Lulu.com and sold 118 copies.

“Having had conversations with those who have so far purchased the newest release, the reaction has been nothing but love and praise for ‘improving an already solid story’ as phrased by one reader.”

And fans of his fiction don't have to wait too long for the next instalment in the re-imagined series.

“ I aim to release 'The Huntsman: Dawn Of Mutiny' in December which will be the second book in the series.”

Check out the book here – https://tinyurl.com/5ec5pau9.