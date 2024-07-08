YWCA staff and service users celebrate the 20th anniversary of Fleming Gardens - photo by Kerrie Beddows

A CHARITY which provides services to women, children and families marked 20 years of “dedication and compassion” in Rotherham with a party full of music and memories.

YWCA Yorkshire was appointed by Rotherham Council to develop its Fleming Gardens site in 2004, with a remit to support some of the borough's most vulnerable young women, children and families.

The service launched with ten purpose-built two-bedroom houses on the cul-de-sac in Flanderwell, and, between 2007 and 2022, the charity purchased ten more houses across Rotherham.

The Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen presented an outstanding achievement award for Fleming Gardens' 20 years of service, to YWCA Yorkshire CEO Tracy Gollins.- photo by Kerrie Beddows

Over two decades, project workers have supported hundreds of people grappling with homelessness, mental health, domestic abuse and financial hardship.

A special 20th anniversary milestone event was held at the complex attended by YWCA families and staff past and present, with a poem called 'I Hope' read out by poet Rachel Bowers who worked on the piece with YWCA's young mums, as well as songs performed by the Rock Choir and former YWCA service user Hannah Munyongani.

The party also heard from Zara Stanley who moved to Fleming Gardens as a single parent in November 2020 after 'sofa-surfing' for seven months with an eight-month-old baby.

Zara said: “With the help of my support worker, and finally a place of our own to call home, we were able to build a new life.

Rachel Bowers reads out a poem written by women supported by YWCA, during the 20th anniversary celebration of Fleming Gardens - photo by Kerrie Beddows

“I got help with understanding my finances, tenancy, learning new skills, speaking with health workers and child-care providers and finding work.”

She added: “My daughter is thriving now, and I tell everyone who will listen how special Fleming Gardens is and how much they have helped me.”

Special guest the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen, said: “Fleming Gardens is an amazing place.

“The dedication and compassion of the team have made a difference to the lives of so many – may you continue to create hope and positive change for many years to come.”

Hannah Munyongani sings for guests at the YWCA Fleming Gardens 20th anniversary celebration - photo by Kerrie Beddows