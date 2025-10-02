A 'greater sense of community in a fun place to be'

'EXCITING ROLE': CCoC's Harry Wright

I FIRST found out about Children’s Capital of Culture a couple years ago through (Rotherham children's literacy charity) Grimm and Co.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, I’ve taken part in a number of Children’s Capital of Culture projects as a participant including their awesome Arts Award programmes (both Silver and Gold).

I’ve also helped out with loads of other projects and events including plenty of Children’s Capital of Culture activities over at Grimm and Co as well as the Winter Lights Festival and Rotherham Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now aged 17, I most recently secured a paid role as a heritage producer as part of the fantastic Children’s Capital of Culture traineeship programme.

This role is really exciting – it’s essentially a historian, journalist, and event manager rolled into one.

We’ve each been given one of Rotherham’s wards to call our own.

My ward is Swallownest and Aughton and it’s a great opportunity to explore the local community and develop relationships with the local library and the Aughton History Group. It’s also given me the opportunity to pursue my interest in local history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m really looking forward to the coming months in this role as we move towards running events and workshops in our community, so if you’re in an area with a heritage producer (like the Swallownest and Aughton ward), keep an eye out for some of that stuff!

This role is giving me some amazing experience, and I think it will really set me up for a future in various fields including (but not limited to) history, journalism, politics, education, and events.

It’s not just me that Children’s Capital of Culture is giving these kinds of opportunities to – I’ve seen so many different projects and groups offered to young people around Rotherham over the past year.

As a result, you can really see how the vibe of Rotherham is changing into a really vibrant community – a fun place to be for not just young people but everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to Children’s Capital of Culture and partner organisations like Grimm and Co and FLUX, Rotherham seems warmer, with lots more opportunities, and an even greater sense of community than ever before.