LEARNING TO SAVE LIVES: Rotherham youngsters

CHILDREN have learned how to save lives as part of their summer activities with Rotherham United’s Community Trust.

Mini First Aid Sheffield and RUCT have given first aid training to 240 youngsters in Rotherham as part of their holiday activities and food (HAF) over the break.

The fun and interactive sessions were delivered by experienced frontline NHS professionals Kelly and Matt Wooller who own the Mini First Aid franchise in Rotherham, Barnsley, Sheffield and Wakefield.

Mini First Aid can be taught to children as young as three years old, but these sessions were aimed at young people aged six to 11 and covered how to deal with an unconscious person, CPR in an emergency, head injuries, burns, bleeding and fractures.

LIFE LESSONS: Learning first aid

As well as learning life-saving skills, the hope from is that the summer club has sparked a lifelong ambition in the children of Rotherham.

Mini First Aid Sheffield franchise director Kelly said: “When I was a child, I didn’t really know what career opportunities were available to me. I didn’t have access to adults talking to me about possible professions or educational routes. It wasn’t until I started learning first aid, that I realised that this was something I could do and make a difference doing. It is what sparked my career as a combat medical technician in the army, and led me on to become an advanced paramedic in the ambulance service, and now I’m an advanced clinical practitioner working in GP Surgeries as well as running two first aid businesses here in South Yorkshire!

“My hope this summer is that we have met kids who tried something they haven't tried before and realised that they have a passion and a talent for it. It's about inspiring the next generation of healthcare professionals and nothing makes me happier after a class than when a young person who maybe started off a bit shy, tells me ‘I’m going to help people when I’m older’.”

Jamie Noble, head of community at Rotherham United Community Trust, said: “The team's dedication to child safety and education is truly commendable. Through their expertise and passion, they are empowering young people with the knowledge and confidence to act in emergency situations. This training not only equips children with the ability to potentially save lives, but also fosters a sense of responsibility and preparedness from a young age. The skills learned during these sessions will benefit the children themselves and also their families, friends, and anyone they may encounter in an emergency situation.

“The curriculum provided by Mini First Aid is both comprehensive and engaging, ensuring that children remain attentive and absorb the critical skills being taught. The team's interactive and friendly approach makes learning about first aid an enjoyable experience for the children, which is crucial in retaining their interest and understanding.”

Funding for the scheme draws on a central government initiative to provide holiday activities and food (HAF) to children.

To learn more about partnering with Mini First Aid to ensure more children have access to lifesaving first aid skills, get in touch with [email protected]