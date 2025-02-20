Rotherham's swish new high street opening announced

Opening date: The first business moves into Olive Lane in March

DETAILS of the much-anticipated ‘high street’ at the Waverley development in Rotherham have been released, with an opening date set for next month.

Olive Lane has been designed to provide a retail and leisure focus for residents who have moved into the new community, which has been developed on the old Orgreave site.

Construction company Harworth is currently finishing the project, which will allow businesses to move in.

The first is anticipated to be a Tesco store, with Specsacers, Hall Court Bets, the Karobar Indian restaurant and Little Olives day nursery to follow in the months ahead.

Harworth has also funded the development of a new GP practice and community centre at Olive Lane.

Waverley Community Council will be using the centre as its base and creating the space with funding secured from the National Lottery.

Waverley features 1,700 new homes, with a primary school and sits close to the Advanced Manufacturing Park, with prestige businesses including McLaren and Rolls Royce.

Olive Lane will be pedestrianised with a public square providing the community with additional outdoor space.

The vets is a Sheffield based company, which already runs dog, companion animal and equine practices across Dinnington and Handsworth.

Karobar has already had success with an Indian menu at a pub in Leeds and the nursery will cater for children from six months to five years old.

In addition to the GP practice, a unit has been earmarked for a pharmacy.

Elsewhere at Waverley, Harworth is progressing with the development of new homes and supporting infrastructure.

The business has recently funded the expansion of Waverley Junior Academy, with construction underway on an extension to accommodate six new classrooms.

Highwall Park – a new 20-acre green space – is being developed and will be open for use by residents later this year.

A new Marriott hotel is also expected to open later this year.

Peter Massie, senior development manager at Harworth, said: “There’s lots happening across the development and the opening of Olive Lane to the community is a real highlight.

“Harworth has focused on creating a vibrant place that meets the needs of those living and working at Waverley. It will be great to see the high street come to life over the next few months, and for the community to start using the new amenities.”