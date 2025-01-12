Former mining village becomes a hotbed for the arts

STATIC: But moving Goldthorpe forwards

A NEW artwork will be created this year as a focal point at Goldthorpe’s new town square - in a move which further signals the area’s transformation into a cultural hot-spot.

Artists Craig Evans and Tom Jackson, who work together under the name STATIC, have been selected to create the artwork for the Horse and Groom square, on the site of the old pub of that name.

It will emerge only after public consultations - meaning the community will have a direct input into the nature of the work STATIC create.

The work will be the latest in a series of projects to put a spotlight on the area’s culture, with another also on the drawing board for the new roundabout which gives access to the emerging industrial estate on the A635.

Public art: One of Goldthorpe's decorated roller shutters

Shopfronts have benefitted from murals being painted on their roller-shutters, with the artist responsible also working with youngsters on similar artwork for the underpass which links Goldthorpe to Phoenix Park.

Dearne Community Arts Festival already takes place annually, to bring together the area’s wide ranging artistic community and to encourage more residents to get involved.

For the Horse and Groom project, public engagement sessions will be held in the months ahead.

Cllr Robin Franklin, Barnsley Council’s Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We are thrilled to announce the artists chosen to bring their creativity to Goldthorpe’s Horse and Groom Square.

“The square is already an important focal point for the town and this new artwork will add to its appeal, aiming not only to celebrate the Dearne’s history but also inspire pride within our community.

“I encourage everyone to join the engagement sessions and be part of this transformative journey.”

The council’s own staff have worked with cultural organisation Beam to bring the project to this point.

The artists said: “We are really looking forward to meeting the residents of Goldthorpe and the local area to hear their stories about the Horse and Groom and growing up in the Dearne Valley.

“This is an exciting opportunity to create a unique piece of public art.

“We will work with Beam and the project partners to deliver a vibrant artwork that enhances the space and helps make it a place that people are drawn to and enjoy spending time in.”