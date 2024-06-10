Emergency services attend Whiston crash
EMERGENCY services were called to Worrygoose roundabout following a road traffic collision.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force was made aware of the incident by ambulance staff shortly after noon today (Monday).
She added: “It is reported that the collision involved a white Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Vauxhall Insignia.
“Officers alongside the ambulance and fire service attended and are currently at the scene.”
