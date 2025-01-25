Two fatal collisions on Rotherham roads in the space of two days

Comfort: Police are assisting two families after fatal collisions

A MAN died after the car he was driving left the road and went into trees on Thursday - the second fatality on the town’s roads within two days.

South Yorkshire Police believe a black Mercedes C200 car went off the carriageway on the A57 at Worksop Road, close to the Ryton Road junction.

Police believe only one vehicle was involved, driven by a 48 year old man who was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

His family has been informed and they are being supported by police, while investigators continue their work.

They are appealing for those who saw the incident, or who may have dash cam footage which could help investigators piece together the circumstances.

Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting incident number 826 of January 23, 2025.

Footage can be submitted here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/footage-and-information-sought-following-fatal-collision-in-rotherham

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The day before, an elderly woman died in a collision on Woodhouse Green, in Thurcroft.

It is understood the 84 year old was a pedestrian, and the collision involved a silver Ford Transit van.

The crash happened at 8.02pm and she was taken to hospital with serious injures, but died later.

Her family have been informed and are receiving support from police.

Again, police are appealing for assistance from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has film footage which may help their investigation.

The woman who died has not been identified at this stage.