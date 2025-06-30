Thousands watch heartbreaking film of Rotherham water tragedy

AN EMOTIONAL animated film, re-telling the story of a Rotherham schoolboy who drowned four years ago has been seen more than 250,000 times in less than a week.

Sam Haycock, aged 16, was celebrating after his last day of school, a hot day in 2021, when he visited Ulley Reservoir with friends.

But he got into difficulty in the water and could not be saved.

The short film created by former Pixar animator Gary Andrews forms part of the latest effort by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue to prevent young people needlessly drowning in open water.

Chris Tyler, group manager at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Sam’s story is incredibly tragic and shows just what can happen if you don’t treat water with respect.

“Water in lakes and reservoirs is often much colder than you think – even on hot days.

“It can cause your body to go into cold water shock, leaving you helpless in seconds. There can also be hidden currents that can overpower even strong swimmers.

“If you want to swim in open water it is best do this as part of an organised group who consider the weather and other factors that could impact safety, and take care to properly acclimatize to the water temperatures.

Emotive: The animated film captures the tragedy of Sam Haycock's death

“Our ask is to share this video with any young people you know so that we don’t lose any more young people in the water”.

Sam’s dad, Simon, set up the water safety campaign group, Sam’s Army Mission 1Life in memory of his son. He said: “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare to outlive their children.

“That’s why I’ve dedicated myself to raising awareness and educating young people about the dangers of water through Sam’s Army. But there’s only so much I can do.

“We continue to call on the government to put drowning prevention on the agenda and ensure that no one goes through the trauma we went through.”

Alongside the amination, SYFR issued a list of advice to young people this summer, warning people to avoid jumping into cold water, to avoid drinking alcohol and swimming and to resist peer pressure to go into water.

Their advice for any who is in trouble and to float in the water, rather than thrashing around.

Watch the video here