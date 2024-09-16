Critical: Police appeal for witnesses to crash which left one dead and another fighting for life

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the M18 where an 18 year old died.

It happened on Saturday September 7, around 2.30am between junctions one and two.

A black Audi was involved in a collision and left the carriageway, ending up in a wooded area.

The fatally injured man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19 year old remains critically ill in hospital.

Police investigating the collision would now like to speak to anyone who may have seen the Audi travelling northbound on the M18.

They are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a HGV who was travelling in the area at around the same time, and the driver of a dark coloured saloon.

Anyone with any information or dash cam footage that could help the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 128 of 7 September when they get in touch.