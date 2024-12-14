Police seek help to trace man missing from Swallownest

Missing: Police are seeking Richard

Police are asking for help from the public to find a missing Rotherham man.

Identified only as Richard, he is aged 62, was last seen in the Swallownest area of the town at 11am on Friday December 13 and has not been heard from since.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Richard’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

He is white, 5ft 6ins tall, with short grey hair. He wears glasses, and has tattoos on both arms.

He is believed to be wearing a bright blue hoodie, black trousers and work boots.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for help from those who know him and have ideas about where he may be.

Anyone who can help, can pass information to police through their online portal or by calling 101. Calllers should quote incident number 446 of December 13, 2024 when getting in touch.

The online portal can be found at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/