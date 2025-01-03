Pensioner's life-threatening injuries following road crash

Witness appeal: police are seeking help

A PENSIONER is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a car as he walked.

The collision happened at 6.20am on New Year’s Eve, at Dearne Road, involving a black Vauxhall Mocca car, travelling towards Bolton on Dearne.

South Yorkshire Police said that vehicle collided with a pedestrian, a 75 year old man, who sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

The driver remained at the scene and has been co-operating with police as they conduct their investigation.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage, or other information, to come forwards.

Anyone who believes they can assist should get in touch quoting incident number 118 of December 31, 2024.

Footage can be uploaded at: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-footage-and-information-sought-following-collision

Anyone who prefers to remain anonymous can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or via the internet at the www.crimestoppers-org.uk website.