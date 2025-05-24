Elderly woman attacked by dog she was looking after

AN ELDERLY woman almost lost an arm after being attacked by a dog she was looking after in Whiston.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim’s limb was saved by medics, but she needed reconstructive surgery on her forearm after being set upon by a pocket bully.

South Yorkshire Police have released details of a caller’s plea for help in a bid to drive home the impact of the county’s growing tally of dog attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police call handler heard a desperate caller state “There is blood everywhere, she’s in a bad way” when the rang for help on Wednesday, May 21.

Neighbours heard the woman’s screams as the dog attacked, understood to be in Greystones Road, and had managed to contain it before officers arrived.

Now police are warming that the pressure on the force from dogs being reported dangerously out of control is continuing - with officers working to try to prevent the prospect of a fatal attack.

They say responsibility rests with dog owners in the first instance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, Chief Insp Emma Cheney said: “You are more likely to be bitten by a dog in your own home, that is known to you, that is a fact.

Warning: Police say responsibility for controlling dogs rests with owners

“Every dog can cause harm but certain breeds of greater strength and those with a greater innate aggressive nature cause greater harm, and the size, breed and nature of a dog must be considered when becoming a dog owner; you need to think, does this dog suit my life?

“You also need to consider who you ask to look after it.

“In this case, the victim was ‘looking’ after the dog. The outcome could have been very different.

So far this year, we have launched over 530 investigations into dangerous dogs, with over 300 people suffering injuries. Of those, 29 victims have been under five years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are doing all we can to prevent someone dying as a result of a dog attack.

“We can’t be everywhere, responsibility and action starts with the owners.

“Do your part.”

So far this year, police have launched more than 530 investigations into dangerous dogs, with more than 300 people hurt. From those, 29 were children aged under five.

The dog was seized and remains in police kennels.