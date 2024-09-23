Defence secretary John Healey MP checks out Russian submarine in British waters

IMPORTANT MEETINGS: Defence secretary John Healey in Estonia

A FEW weeks ago when John Healey was a constituency MP toiling away at his Wath office, it’s pretty likely he had never heard of a boat called Novorossiysk.

Now the Novorossiysk - a Russian submarine that recently popped up in the sea near Dover - is just one of the vessels the nation’s new defence secretary has had to learn about.

The sub is one of many Russian assets used recently near UK sovereign territory, either on their way to a destination or simply testing out Britain’s military readiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not a nuclear craft - but it is capable of firing cruise missiles - and at a time of war in Ukraine and tensions across the world, it is very much in Mr Healey’s interests to find out what the unwanted predators are up to.

RUSSIAN SUBMARINE: The Novorossiysk

The MP was briefed about the Black Sea fleet submarine’s progress in the Dover Strait and how Royal Navy warships like the Portsmouth-based frigate HMS Iron Duke spent a week closely shadowing it through the North Sea and the Channel.

Once the Novorossiysk had gone, the Iron Duke then focused on the movement of a Russian corvette warship, Stoiky, to ensure that ship, too, “acted in a safe and non-threatening manner”.

Mr Healey was also informed about the need for two Typhoon jets to be scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth; their mission to intercept two Russian Bear-F Tupolev Tu-142 aircraft operating near the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planes are maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft.

The RAF jets were launched under NATO command and their job was to “escort” the aircraft out of the UK’s Flight Information Region.

They were successful and the Russian aircraft did not enter UK sovereign airspace.

Mr Healey had praise for all the servicemen and women who had kept vigilant during the last few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the government was "committed to making the UK secure at home and strong abroad.

“Efforts by the Royal Navy and RAF over the last two weeks demonstrate their selfless commitment to protecting our national security.

“I’d like to thank those members of our armed forces who took part in this operation, their professionalism and skill were on full display while working seamlessly with our NATO allies to uphold international standards.”

This week Mr Healey has been trying to recruit talent to the armed forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says Britain is short of drone pilots and gamers could assist their country. “You can see the changing nature of warfare in Ukraine, where the combination of artillery and drones is responsible for the large majority of all the casualties.

“The sort of skills that drone pilots have are many of the same skills as some of our best console warriors are okay in civilian life.”

He told one Sunday newspaper: “If you are good at tech, if you have a passion for cyber, if you’re good at gaming, then you may have the skills that the British military needs.

“And I want to make sure that people like that have an opportunity to serve the country.”