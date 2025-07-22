Xpeng’s debut feels instantly at home in UK’s EV market

Xpeng G6

Xpeng is one of the less familiar Chinese additions to the UK’s electric vehicle market but there is an instant familiarity about its G6.

This is the first model served up to UK customers by the carmaker, founded by two former Tesla executives back in 2014, and has a rather anodyne design akin to something from Elon Musk’s operation.

Its visor-like headlights are also evocative of a Hyundai Kona.

However, while the G6 may be similarly priced to a top-spec Kona, and around £5,000 less than a Tesla Model Y, at £39,990 in the standard range guise tested here, it is considerably larger.

At 4.7 metres long, it is almost 40cm longer than the Hyundai and 10cm longer than a Skoda Enyaq, providing a spacious cabin and 571-litre boot.

Inside, the material and build quality feels on par with a BYD, but there is also a distinct Tesla feel.

A panoramic sunroof bathes the cabin with light while extremely soft, heated and ventilated seats offer impressive comfort along with sat nav and phone call audio through the driver’s headrest.

A low bonnet line affords good forward visibility and, unlike Tesla’s Model Y, an appropriately located instrument display.

Elsewhere, there are other similarities. Those who like physical switches may be frustrated by the concentration of almost all controls into a 15-inch touchscreen.

Even adjusting the wing mirrors demands exploration of its menus.

The G6 is tech packed for the price.

A pair of wireless smartphone charging plates, are located in the centre console and pairing your device to the Xpeng app will allow owners to use to lock and unblock the car and drive it in or out of tight spaces remotely.

The G6 even has a ‘Sentinal Mode’, employing some of the 29 cameras, radar transceivers and ultrasonic sensors to become the automotive equivalent of a Ring doorbell.

Out on the road, the G6 is not as dynamic as its Tesla and BYD rivals.

Its more supple suspension makes it a great cruiser. However, its damping can become flustered by sharp road imperfections and mid-corner ruts, resulting in the odd jolt or skip.

Xpeng’s drivetrain is nonetheless impressive.

The 270-mile range of the standard car’s 66kWh battery might not be headline-grabbing, but 215kW charging facilitates a ten to 80 per cent charge in just 20 minutes.

The rear-wheel-drive G6’s 254bhp and 440Nm of torque facilitates 6.6-second acceleration to 62mph and a 124mph top speed.

Though not the most rapid EV in its class, it never feels wanting for pace.

Overall, the Xpeng G6 provides further evidence of why Western carmakers will struggle to compete with their Chinese rivals.

It feels like an established market entrant right away, serving up sector-leading technology at an impressive price.

Xpeng G6 Standard Range

Price: £39,900

Engine: 66kWh battery

Power: 254bhp

Torque: 440Nm

Transmission: single-speed electric

Top Speed: 124mph

0-62mph: 6.6 seconds

Range: 270 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km