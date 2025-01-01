Super year of supercars
The first customer handover of an Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale took place in December.
While many Alfa Romeo fans are currently awaiting the launch of a new Guilia saloon car, just 33 customers will secure a version of the stunning new model.
Giving new life to the Stradale nameplate almost 60 years after a limited run of just 18 versions of the original car found owners, the new car features a screaming, 620PS twin-turbocharged three-litre V6 petrol engine.
The Stradale will reach 62mph in less than three seconds and 207mph top speed.
All 33 Stradale buyers will be part of an exclusive group known as Club 33, which was established at the 2022 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, where Alfa Romeo first announced
plans for the supercar.
