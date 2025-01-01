Super year of supercars

By Tom Sharpe
Published 1st Jan 2025, 00:00 BST
Alfa Romeo 33 StradaleAlfa Romeo 33 Stradale
Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
NEW flagship models from Ferrari and McLaren promise to make 2025 a super year for supercars and Alfa Romeo is now joining their ranks.

The first customer handover of an Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale took place in December.

While many Alfa Romeo fans are currently awaiting the launch of a new Guilia saloon car, just 33 customers will secure a version of the stunning new model.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Giving new life to the Stradale nameplate almost 60 years after a limited run of just 18 versions of the original car found owners, the new car features a screaming, 620PS twin-turbocharged three-litre V6 petrol engine.

The Stradale will reach 62mph in less than three seconds and 207mph top speed.

All 33 Stradale buyers will be part of an exclusive group known as Club 33, which was established at the 2022 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, where Alfa Romeo first announced

plans for the supercar.

Related topics:Alfa RomeoFerrariMcLaren

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice