Prius hybrid finds its superstar quality

IN 28 years, Toyota’s Prius has gone from rolling up at red carpet events as Hollywood superstars’ eco transport of choice to dominating the taxi ranks as the go-to Uber car.

In its fifth generation, it now has just a whiff of supercar.

An A-pillar as rakish as something you might expect on a Lamborghini forms the centre point of a sweeping roofline of a very modern new design.

The Prius’s roofline is 50mm lower, emphasising a coupe-like appearance, while its wheelbase is 50mm longer.

Now available exclusively as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), the Prius’s two-litre petrol engine and electric motor now deliver a combined 220PS – significantly up on the self-charging version’s 121PS.

Furthermore, its 13.6kWh battery enables pure electric driving for up to 53 miles.

So, while the Prius can now accelerate to 62mph in 6.8 seconds, it emits just 12g/km of CO2.

And, with a fully-depleted battery, we recorded indicated fuel efficiency of around 53mpg.

Design (£37,315) and Excel (£39,955) trim versions of the new Prius are available, the latter gaining 19-inch alloys, heated and ventilated front seats and black leather upholstery.

The cabin is less airy than some previous incarnations of Prius.

While the drivers’ seat offers ample adjustment, the front passenger sits higher, making the low roofline a little more intrusive.

There is ample rear accommodation, but the shallow 284-litre boot is also well down on the C-segment norm.

Progress is comfortable and largely quiet, though the petrol engine – in combination with a CVT gearbox – drones when asked to work a little harder.

Toyota’s suite of safety systems offers a wide range of driver assistance. Most notable is Proactive Driving Assist, which monitors the road ahead, applying brakes on the approach to corners and to maintain a safe distance from cars ahead.

While the cabin is modern and build quality high, the lack of wireless AndroidAuto smartphone connectivity was a disappointment.

Other than that, the standard specification impressed, as did the new Prius as a whole.

Toyota has transformed it from a straight-laced hybrid into a eye-catching flagship PHEV better suited to the red carpet than a taxi rank.