New McLaren’s Rotherham roots
The carbon fibre monocoque chassis of the W1 is built at the Woking-based supercar brand’s facility at Catcliffe’s Advanced Manufacturing Park.
It forms the core of the new model – the successor to the legendary McLaren F1 and McLaren P1 – which features an all-new V8 hybrid powertrain delivering 1,275PS.
While McLaren’s latest V8 combustion engine develops 928PS and revs to 9,200rpm, a power-dense E-module contributes a further 347PS.
The hybrid drivetrain will accelerate the 1,399kg W1 to 124mph in 5.8 seconds and 186mph) in less than 12.7 seconds.
“This really is a car that only McLaren could create,” claims Michael Leiters, McLaren Automotive’s chief executive.
Just 399 customer cars will be produced, and all are already customer allocated, despite a starting price above £2 million.
