MC20 supercar to remain V6-powered

Maserati MC20

MASERATI will not be abandoning combustion engines any time soon and has recently ditched plans for an electric version of its MC20…another car we got to drive in North Yorkshire.

It seems that buyers of mid-engined supercars built around a carbon fibre monocoque chassis, and featuring, show-stopping “butterfly doors” may be one customer demographic that is unwilling to be separated from a roaring soundtrack.

Sadly, our 45-minutes with the MC20 were hampered by traffic on tight rural roads.

A load-free HGV tractor did its best to test the pace of the bright yellow supercar that will deliver its full 630PS at 7,500rpm but the Ferrari and McLaren rival never truly broke into its stride.

An impromptu turnaround in a garden centre car park was among the drive’s highlights, drawing bewildered looks from shoppers wheeling heavily-laden trolleys to their vehicles.

Alas, you would struggle to accommodate a bag of compost in the space behind that three-litre V6.