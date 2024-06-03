Chinese EVs are set to make their mark in the UK
Last month, US President Joe Biden effectively curtailed any chance of a Chinese EV invasion over the Atlantic by announcing a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese EVs.
But the dealerships are being built in the UK and competition is already hotting up among new zero-emissions arrivals from Asia.
Here we look at the brands most likely to make waves in 2024:
BYD – With a Lookers-run dealership now open in Sheffield, China’s largest EV brand is set to become a more common sight in South Yorkshire.
Poised to overtake Tesla as the world’s largest EV producer by the end of 2024, BYD (short for ‘Build Your Dreams’) offers the £30,195 Dolphin hatchback, £37,695 Atto 3 SUV and Tesla Model 3-rivalling Seal.
A road test of the Seal will feature on this page next week. Its 82.5kWh battery claims a 350-mile range, while a 530PS motor drives the £48,695 all-wheel-drive version to 62mph in just 3.8 seconds.
Chery – Chery enters the UK with its affordable Omoda E5, a Qashqai-sized SUV delivering a 207PS and a 61kWh battery claiming a 250-mile range.
The E5’s launch is imminent, with a prices around £30,000 to £35,000.
Chery’s ambitions stretch beyond its EV, though. As well as a petrol version of the E5, it will launch petrol-powered SUVs under Omoda’s Jaeco sister brand.
The Jaeco 7 arrives this summer, with the smaller 3 and 9 coming later.
GWM Ora – Great Wall Motors’ GWM Ora Funky Cat hatchback has already been reviewed by the Advertiser.
Now renamed as the Ora 03, however, the quirky Mini EV rival will soon be joined by a big brother.
Priced from £31,995, the GWM Ora 03 claims a 160-mile range from its combination of a 47.8kWh battery and 169PS motor.
The larger GWM Ora 07 saloon is expected to start from around £40,000 and, in range-topping all-wheel-drive form, serves up 408PS. Its 83.5kWh battery claims a range of around 320 miles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.