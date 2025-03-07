Bluebell Wood: £10,000 donation raised through metal recycling scheme

Kim Phillips, Suzie Shone and Paul Hawkins

Rotherham Crematorium has made a donation of £10,000 to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice to help its role in supporting families of children with life-limiting conditions.

The donation was made possible through funds raised from an unusual source – a nationwide metal recycling scheme, facilitated by the Association of Private Crematoria and Cemeteries. This initiative sees metals recovered during cremation, such as joint replacements, recycled with the consent of bereaved families, with all proceeds donated to charity.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice provides invaluable services to babies, children, young people and their families in Rotherham and beyond. This donation will help expand their efforts in providing vital emotional support to children and families going through some of the toughest times they will ever face.

The North Anston-based charity has offers many different support services, from the simple fun and joy of themed craft session to the invaluable counselling for parents or carers going through difficult diagnosis of their child.

Kim Phillips MBE, business leader at Rotherham Crematorium, said: "We are so proud to support Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and the incredible work they do for our community. The support they provide to children with life-limiting conditions and their families is invaluable, and we are pleased to help make a difference through this donation.

"We are also grateful to the families using our funeral services who have consented to our metal recycling scheme. Their generosity allows us to support causes like Bluebell Wood who have such a meaningful impact on people’s lives."

The £10,000 donation will help Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice continue and expand its work, ensuring that even more people in the Rotherham area will benefit from their services and support.

Paul Hawkins, individual giving fundraiser for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful that Rotherham Crematorium chose us as the sole beneficiary of the funds raised through their incredible metal recycling scheme this year.

“Thank you so much to everyone at Rotherham Crematorium, your support means so much to everyone here at Bluebell Wood.”

The hospice needs around £6.5 million per year to keep its doors open for families across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire. Statutory funding makes up 16 per cent of this amount and the rest is raised through fundraising activity.