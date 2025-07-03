Team enfinium Conquers Total Warrior Challenge for Charity

In an inspiring display of determination and teamwork, a dedicated group of employees from enfinium recently took on the famous Total Warrior Challenge at the weekend (21 June). The challenge tested their physical endurance, all while supporting a good cause. The team raised funds for the National Kidney Federation charity, in support of the 3.25 million kidney patients (stages 3 to 5) in the UK and to raise awareness about kidney disease.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Total Warrior Challenge is not one for the faint hearted, but the 16 dedicated maintenance team members of the enfinium Ferrybridge 2 site at enfinium, part of a waste to energy company in the UK which converts non-recyclable waste into heat and renewable power, completed the challenge like champions.

They tackled a demanding 12-kilometer course featuring some of the world's toughest obstacles. These included the challenging ‘Human BBQ’, the chilling ‘Plunge’, and the electrifying ‘Shocker’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their efforts were in support of a worthy cause, with the team having already raised over £6,000 for charity. As they navigated each obstacle, their commitment to boosting this fundraising total only grew stronger raising over an incredible £7,500, with the total still rising!

And they're off!

Team enfinium’s chosen charity was the National Kidney Federation charity, who are committed to providing free patient support services to those affected by kidney disease and to campaign for improvements to renal provision and treatment.

Jordan Pepworth, Maintenance Manager at enfinium Ferrybridge 2 and participant said: “We want to express our gratitude to everyone who has donated so far and for the overwhelming support we received from across the company and the wider community. It is a privilege to be able to raise vital funds for the National Kidney Federation, an organisation that carries out such important work.”

The team’s accomplishment in the Total Warrior Challenge highlights the strength of teamwork and the positive impact that a collective effort can have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Kidney Federation’s Head of Marketing and Fundraising, Pete Revell said; “We are very grateful to Team enfinium for taking on one of the toughest challenges all whilst raising funds for the National Kidney Federation. All of the funds raised will make such an impact to our work, enabling us to continue and expand our patient support services that are a lifeline to so many patients and families. On behalf of everyone at the NKF, thank you Team enfinium!”

Team enfinium before taking on the Total Warrior Challenge

For those inspired by their journey and interested in contributing, donations can still still be made through Team enfinium’s JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/campaign/enfinium-total-warrior-2025