Puppies forge their future as guide dogs at trip to Magna

A group of guide dog puppies and their volunteer Puppy Raisers swapped their usual training routine for something a little different during a special training visit to Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham.

The visit formed part of the puppies’ early development with sight loss charity Guide Dogs, helping them experience a wide range of sights, sounds and surfaces – from echoing walkways to changing lights and temperature – all designed to build their confidence as they prepare to be future guide dogs.

Volunteer Puppy Raisers provide a loving home for around a year, helping each pup gain confidence and experience in a variety of everyday situations before they move on to formal guide dog training.

These early experiences – from exploring new places to meeting different people – give the pups the best possible start on their journey to one day supporting someone with sight loss.

Guide dog puppy Quiller looks up at Guide Dogs puppy raiser volunteer Nicholas as they explore the 'Fire' section of Magna

At Magna, the group explored the four zones – Earth, Air, Fire and Water – each offering its own sensory challenges and learning opportunities. Experiences like this help the pups stay calm and focused in new and unpredictable environments – a key skill for any future guide dog.

Alana Marriott, Puppy Development Advisor from Guide Dogs Sheffield said: “These kinds of visits are an essential part of preparing our pups for their future as life-changing guide dogs. They help the puppies stay calm and confident in new places, with different sights and sounds – from echoey halls and flashing lights, to the buzz of visitors and excitement from school children!

“It’s particularly special visiting somewhere like Magna, as we know some local guide dog owners come here too. For these young pups, it could be somewhere they return to one day as fully qualified guide dogs, supporting someone with sight loss to experience it for themselves. They all did so well.

“Our volunteer Puppy Raisers do an incredible job giving the pups these experiences in a positive, supportive way. We’re always looking for more volunteers to get involved – it’s a hugely rewarding role and makes a real difference and we’d love to hear from you if you think you could help.”

Guide dog puppies and their puppy raiser volunteers at Magna

Natalie Martinson, Marketing Executive at Magna, said: “This year we have endeavoured to widen our accessible offering at Magna, so it was a real pleasure to welcome Guide Dogs with their puppies in training.

“Our interactive attraction is designed to offer a whole host of new sensory experiences, perfect for a group of puppies experiencing something different for the first time.

"We have welcomed many guide dog owners to our attraction, so it was wonderful to see the next generation of puppies in training for such an important cause, especially as a team of dog lovers!”

Guide Dogs provides full training, ongoing support and covers all essential expenses for volunteers caring for its dogs and is looking for more volunteers in Rotherham.

To find out more about volunteering and to apply, visit guidedogs.org.uk/how-you-can-help/volunteering/