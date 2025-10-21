£10,000 grant from Morrisons Foundation to help homeless veterans in South Yorkshire

Help 4 Homeless Veterans, a charity that assists homeless veterans across Yorkshire to get off the streets and back into a sustainable home of their own, were delighted to receive a donation of £10,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The support from the charitable arm of the supermarket will cover the costs of furnishing a new home for veterans in South Yorkshire.

Steve Bentham-Bates, Help 4 Homeless Veterans CEO said: “This grant of £10,000 from Morrisons Foundation will enable our charity to fully furnish the house we are preparing to buy and then provide emergency accommodation for Veterans of HM Forces here in Yorkshire. The fact that Morrisons is a Yorkshire company makes the grant even more welcome!”

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “It’s a genuine honour to be able to help such a wonderful, local charity with a donation of £10,000.

“The new emergency accommodation in South Yorkshire really will be a life-changing experience for homeless veterans who rely on the vital work of the charity.

“Together, the support from the Morrisons Foundation and Help 4 Homeless Veterans charities will make a difference to the lives of so many people for many years to come.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.