Meadowhall launches huge £3,500 giveaway to celebrate 35th anniversary

Meadowhall has launched a huge competition as part of its ongoing 35th anniversary celebrations, with one lucky shopper given the chance to win an incredible £3,500 gift card to spend at the centre’s huge range of retailers, restaurants and leisure outlets.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be in with a chance of winning, shoppers will need to find a replica of Meadowhall’s iconic dome which will be stationed within the centre until Saturday 1st November. If they track it down, they simply need to scan the QR code, enter their details and sign up to the centre’s newsletter, with a winner selected at random and receiving a shopping spree to remember.

To celebrate the giveaway, Meadowhall sent their famous dome on tour around some of Sheffield’s other iconic spots, including the spectacular Peak District, the University of Sheffield and Sheffield FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, commented: “It’s brilliant to be continuing our 35th birthday celebrations with the launch of this huge giveaway.

Meadowhall has launched a huge £3,500 competition to celebrate its anniversary.

“Over the past 35 years, we’ve loved welcoming those across Sheffield and beyond to the centre, whether it’s for a shopping trip with friends, a family meal or for an action-packed day out with the kids. This competition is our way of thanking our loyal shoppers for the amazing memories we’ve shared over the years and giving one of them the shopping spree of a lifetime ahead of the festive season.”

It comes as the latest in a long line of anniversary celebrations at the centre, with a community mural developed in partnership with local artist Luke Horton recently unveiled to commemorate the most iconic moments from the last 35 years.

For more information on Meadowhall and its wider 35th anniversary celebrations, visit https://meadowhall.co.uk/35-birthday