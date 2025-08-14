Lee secures finalist’s spot in prestigious construction awards for Bellway’s Gateford Quarter development

Bellway’s Gateford Quarter development in Worksop has been shortlisted for a prestigious construction award.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development has been selected as part of the Excellence Awards run by structural warranty and building control providers Premier Guarantee.

The 110-home Nottinghamshire site, managed by Lee Barlow, is one of four developments in the running for the Development of the Year Award for sites made up of 101 to 150 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee, 58, from Chesterfield, will be attending the awards ceremony in London Friday September 26.

Lee Barlow is the site manager at Gateford Quarter in Worksop, which is a finalist in the Premier Guarantee Excellence Awards this year.

He said: “I’ve always been a strong believer that I don’t build houses to win awards, I build houses to a good quality and if it’s good enough it will win an award. I’ve always pushed on customer satisfaction. The customer should always get that quality.”

Lee, who has been in construction for 42 years, started out in the industry as a joiner and became a site manager at the age of 33. During his career he has been a contracts manager and construction manager but returned to site management because he missed the camaraderie of the role.

He believes part of the key to developing an award-winning site is having a high-quality team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being a fair and firm manager is a good management technique as well as not accepting second best,” he said. “I like the team spirit, and I love the customer satisfaction. There’s nothing finer than doing a demonstration to customers in a good house and the customer being excited about moving in. It gives me great job satisfaction.”

Lee has previously won a National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award on two occasions.

The Premier Guarantee Excellence Awards aim to recognise the UK’s best developments covered by its schemes. It starts with monthly Quality Recognition Awards, which are presented on sites all year round. From this list, the top sites are shortlisted in each category and put forward for the final award judging. Those chosen as the final winners are presented with a trophy at the final awards ceremony.

Sites are scored on a range of categories – health and safety; standard of site management; standard of workmanship across different construction stages; site tidiness; and general cooperation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Wilkinson, Bellway East Midlands Construction Director, said: “Lee brings considerable knowledge, experience and management expertise to his role and this has been evident in the quality homes and the meticulously run site at Gateford Quarter.

“He has excelled in all the areas examined by Premier Guarantee for the Excellence Awards and it is rewarding to see him and his hardworking team receive this recognition.

“Congratulations to Lee and the whole team whose efforts and commitment have been crucial to this accolade, and we look forward to the final results at the awards ceremony in September.”

Bellway is building a mix of two to four-bedroom properties at Gateford Quarter. Prices currently start from £219,950 for a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Bellway’s Tailor house style.

For more information visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/gateford-quarter or call the sales team on 01909 238173.