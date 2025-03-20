If you’re planning a trip this year, you can still avoid paying more for your passport ✈️

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government plans to raise passport application fees from April 10, 2025

The changes are currently subject to parliamentary approval, but are expected to go ahead

The fee increases aim to cover processing costs without relying on taxation

Applying before the deadline will allow you to pay the current lower rates

Applicants continue to be advised to apply early to avoid delays before traveling

The Government has announced it is planning to introduce new passport application fees later this year.

The proposals are currently subject to parliamentary approval, but are expected to see some application fees increase by as much as £14.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the changes will come into affect from Thursday, April 10, 2025. Applicants are encouraged to apply well in advance of travel.

If you’re planning a trip later this year and are in need of a passport, applying ahead of the April 10 fees increase will save you money, as you will be charged at the current, lower application rates.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

The Government hopes the increased fees will help support the Home Office’s aim of covering operational costs through application charges rather than general taxation.

Those costs include processing applications, providing consular support overseas - such as assistance with lost or stolen passports - and managing British citizen arrivals at UK borders. The Government does not profit from passport fees.

How much will passport application fees go up?

The proposed changes include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standard online applications: Increasing by from £88.50 to £94.50 ( an increase of £6.00 ) for adults, and from £57.50 to £61.50 ( an increase of £4.00 ) for children.

Increasing by from £88.50 to £94.50 ( ) for adults, and from £57.50 to £61.50 ( ) for children. Postal applications: Rising from £100.00 to £107.00 ( +£7.00 ) for adults and from £69.00 to £74.00 ( +£5.00 ) for children.

Rising from £100.00 to £107.00 ( ) for adults and from £69.00 to £74.00 ( ) for children. Premium Service (1-day application): Increasing from £207.50 to £222.00 ( +£14.50 ) for adults and from £176.50 to £189.00 ( +£12.50 ) for children.

Increasing from £207.50 to £222.00 ( ) for adults and from £176.50 to £189.00 ( ) for children. Standard online applications (when applying from overseas): Rising from £101.00 to £108.00 ( +£7.00 ) for adults and from £65.50 to £70.00 ( +£4.50 ) for children.

Rising from £101.00 to £108.00 ( ) for adults and from £65.50 to £70.00 ( ) for children. Standard paper applications (from overseas): Increasing from £112.50 to £120.50 (+£8.00) for adults and from £77.00 to £82.50 (+£5.50) for children.

If you’re planning a trip later this year and are in need of a passport, applying ahead of the April 10 fees increase will save you money, as you will be charged at the current, lower application rates.

Applicants are encouraged to apply well in advance of travel. The Government has said that in 2024, 99.7% of standard UK applications were processed within three weeks when no additional information was required.

Even if you are planning to travel later in the year, renewing your passport now rather than closer to your departure date can help you save money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do you think about the upcoming passport fee increases? Will you be applying before the deadline to save money, or do you have travel plans that make renewing unavoidable? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section.