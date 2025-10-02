This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From Barnsley to Sheffield, we’ve broken down what’s on offer in each council area 📍

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Household Support Fund (HSF) is a Government scheme to help with rising living costs

Each South Yorkshire council runs its own version of the fund with different rules

Support can cover essentials like food, energy, and other household needs

Eligibility criteria and application processes vary depending on where you live

We’ve rounded up what each local authority in South Yorkshire is offering

With the cost of living continuing to climb across the UK, many households – including those in South Yorkshire – are struggling to keep up with essentials like food, energy, and water bills.

To help, the Government has set up the Household Support Fund (HSF), a scheme managed by local councils that offers financial assistance to vulnerable individuals and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fund is designed not only to provide short-term relief but also to help prevent people from sliding into deeper financial hardship.

The type of support available through the HSF depends on your local authority. Each council sets its own rules, application process, and forms of help, which may include direct cash payments, food and energy vouchers, or referrals to local charities.

A shopkeeper passes a customer their change. Each South Yorkshire council runs its own version of the Household Support Fund with different rules (Photo: SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Because the details differ from place to place, we’ve pulled together the HSF schemes across South Yorkshire, so you can quickly find out what’s on offer in your area and how to apply. The support includes vouchers, single payments of up to £300 and even grants for new tenants to cover the cost of essential items, such as fridge freezers and washing machines.

Note: in the round-up below, we’ve focused only on direct support for residents. Many councils also use HSF money to fund organisations such as food banks and community groups, but that isn’t covered here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For details on wider support, including funding for local charities, check your council’s website.

Barnsley

Winter fuel support for pensioners

Barnsley Council is using part of the Household Support Fund to help pension-age residents over winter.

This applies to those who receive Council Tax Support but do not qualify for Pension Credit.

Help with energy bills

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re struggling to afford your energy costs or to keep your home warm, you may be able to get support from the council’s Warm Homes team. Guidance and advice are available on their “Make Your Home Warmer” webpage.

Resettlement grant

Low-income households taking on a new tenancy in Barnsley can apply for a resettlement grant to help furnish their home or cover the cost of essential items such as:

Fridge freezer

Beds and mattresses

Cooker or microwave

Washing machine

For eligibility rules and how to apply, visit the council’s resettlement grant webpage.

Community First Credit Union loans

Community First Credit Union offers interest-free loans of up to £500 for residents struggling with food, energy bills, or other essentials. To apply, you must:

Be (or become) a Community First account holder

Be aged 18 or over

Have a regular electronic payment into your account (e.g. standing order, wage deduction, or benefit payment)

Applications can be made by calling 03030 300010.

Free school meal vouchers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children eligible for benefits-related free school meals will receive vouchers for the October 2025, December 2025 (one week), and February 2026 school holidays.

To apply for help and to see broader forms of support, please visit Barnsley Metropolitcan Borough Council’s website

Doncaster

Eligible households in Doncaster will receive a single payment to help with food costs:

£100 for households with 1 dependent child

£200 for households with 2 dependent children

£300 for households with 3 or more dependent children

A dependent child is defined as one for whom you receive Child Benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eligible households (with or without children) will also receive a £100 payment towards energy bills.

Support is available to households receiving one of the following:

Housing Benefit

Local Council Tax Reduction

Universal Credit (with the housing element)

Means-tested free school meals

If you qualified for previous HSF payments and your details are unchanged, you’ll automatically receive the new payment — no need to apply. Payments will be sent directly to your bank account, using the information you previously provided.

If your bank account has changed, you must notify the council. If you were paid by cheque last time, you’ll receive another cheque unless you provide updated bank details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To apply for help and to see broader forms of support, please visit City of Doncaster Council’s website

Rotherham

In Rotherham, children eligible for free school meals will receive supermarket vouchers worth £15 per week during school holidays up to October half term.

Vouchers are distributed directly by schools, and all eligible pupils will automatically receive them - no application is needed.

The council has also increased the funding available for Discretionary Housing Payments (DHPs) to support residents facing extra pressure with rent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DHPs provide short-term financial help for people already receiving Housing Benefit or the housing element of Universal Credit, but who still need additional support with housing costs. Applications can be made via the council’s online form.

To apply for help and to see broader forms of support, please visit Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council’s website

Sheffield

Sheffield residents can apply for a non-repayable grant to help with food and energy costs. Applications can be made once every six months.

The fund can help with food and groceries, gas and electricity bills, telephone and broadband (including top-ups and charges), housekeeping essentials (such as toiletries), clothing, and wider essential needs (if deemed appropriate by the council).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fund cannot cover debts, mortgage costs, services that the council or another public body is responsible for, rent or housing arrears (in normal circumstances), white goods (support may be available through LEAP appliances instead), rent and housing costs.

If you need help with rent or arrears, you must apply for Universal Credit, Housing Benefit, a Discretionary Housing Payment, or a Homelessness Prevention Grant.

In exceptional cases, if you can show you are ineligible for these, the council may provide support with rent arrears or tenancy deposits.

To apply for help and to see broader forms of support, please visit Sheffield City Council’s website

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Utility Warehouse Cut costs by bundling household bills with Utility Warehouse (aff) £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now With household expenses continuing to rise and energy bills still higher than pre-crisis levels, more people are turning to Utility Warehouse (UW) to save money. UW lets you bundle services like broadband, mobile, energy and insurance into one streamlined account—reducing hassle while unlocking multi-service discounts. The more you bundle, the more you save. Customers benefit from a single monthly bill, up to £400 towards early exit fees, and access to cashback on everyday spending. UW also offers the UK’s cheapest variable energy tariff when bundled, helping shield households from further price hikes. Find out more about switching to Utility Warehouse