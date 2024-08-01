Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of UK households can now apply for up to £740 in support 💸

The government’s Household Support Fund is providing up to £740 to thousands of households to help with essential costs

Funds are allocated and distributed by local councils, with the amount varying by location and availability

The HSF is available until 30 September, but some regions may exhaust their funds before then

The scheme supports various vulnerable groups, including families with children, individuals receiving certain benefits and those in temporary accommodation

Besides direct cash payments, the fund may also provide vouchers or third-party assistance based on local council decisions

Eligibility criteria and application processes differ by region - residents should check their local council’s website for specific details

Thousands of households will soon receive a £740 payment from the government's Household Support Fund (HSF).

Local councils are responsible for distributing these funds to eligible residents, with the amounts varying depending on the location.

The fund is designed to assist with essential needs such as food, clothing and utilities, offering support through vouchers and small grants during the cost-of-living crisis.

Although the HSF is officially available until September, funds in some regions may run out before then, so act quickly if you believe you are eligible for the scheme.

Below are the latest local HSF council schemes we’ve identified over the past week. For information on finding similar schemes in your area, please scroll to the end of this article.

The money will people most in need

Barking and Dagenham

Residents of Barking and Dagenham in London can receive up to £500 in assistance through their local council's Household Support Fund scheme.

Eligible households will receive a flat rate award to help cover food and basic energy costs, with households without children receiving £380 and those with children receiving £500.

To qualify for support, residents must have lived in the area for at least three months and be on a low income, claiming one of the following benefits:

Income Support

Income-based Job Seeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Pension Credit (Guarantee Credit only)

Universal Credit

Barking and Dagenham Council says that households do not need to be claiming benefits to be eligible for support, but must provide evidence of financial hardship.

If approved, the money will be paid as a lump sum through Pin4Cash text payments, though depending on the applicant's circumstances, the funds can also be distributed via BACS or vouchers/prepaid cards.

For more information, head to the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham Council’s website

Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole

Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (BCP) Council has outlined its eligibility criteria for the Household Support Fund (HSF) scheme. To qualify for a cash voucher, you must:

Live in the BCP Council area

Be over 16 and living independently from parents or carers

Be struggling to pay for essentials due to insufficient funds

Applications can be made through the Citizens Advice BCP website, which manages and allocates the fund on behalf of BCP Council. Applicants must provide proof of residency in the BCP Council area and a form of ID, such as a driver’s lisense or passport.

You will also need to submit a summary for each household member not in full-time education and proof of income, such as a recent bank statement.

Applications must be submitted by midnight on Friday 16 August 2024. Grant vouchers will be issued only to the listed applicant or their designated recipient.

Due to high demand for the HSF grant, applications may take up to eight weeks to process. Be sure to regularly check your email, including your junk/spam folders, for updates.

For more information, head to Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole Council’s website

Bromley

Bromley Council is offering eligible residents a £150 Virtual Payment Card or a £150 Sainsbury's voucher to assist with various costs.

According to the council's website, to qualify for this support, you must be over 16 years old, reside in the Bromley borough and not have received assistance since April 2024.

Additionally, at least one of the following criteria must apply to your household:

A family with school-age children

A care leaver

A household with a member who has a disability, including dementia or a mental health condition

A domestic abuse survivor

A carer

A low-income household

A pensioner

A household experiencing exceptional financial hardship

Applications can be submitted online through the council's website, and you will need to provide evidence of "significant financial hardship," such as utility or rent arrears - receiving benefits is not a requirement for application.

Households can apply only once, and multiple applications will be rejected. If approved, you will receive a voucher within 15 working days.

For more information, head to the London Borough of Bromley Council’s website

Plymouth

Plymouth City Council has announced that eligible residents applying for the Household Support Fund (HSF) can receive up to £740 in vouchers. This includes:

£240 in supermarket vouchers for Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, or Iceland

£200 in energy vouchers

An essential household furniture item or white goods, or £300 in clothing vouchers

The council increased the value of food and fuel vouchers in July to address the rising cost of living.

Households can only apply for this fund if they did not receive support in previous HSF rounds between 9 November 2023 and 15 July 2024. Only one application is permitted per household, and vouchers are only available to residents living in Plymouth.

To qualify for financial support, residents must meet one of the following criteria:

A household with at least one child under 18 who resides there permanently

A household with someone who has a disability or a long-term health condition

A household with someone who has reached pension age

A single-occupant household receiving housing cost assistance

The vouchers are distributed by Citizens Advice Plymouth, and applications are typically processed within eight weeks. Recipients can also receive additional support.

Plymouth residents can access various other forms of funding, including food support, with families with children eligible for free school meals receiving food vouchers during the school holidays, including the summer break.

In emergencies, Plymouth Foodbank can assist with food or top-up energy vouchers, but residents need a referral - additional support available to residents includes employment and mental health assistance.

For more information, head to Plymouth Council’s website

Sunderland

Thousands of residents in Sunderland could receive up to £220 in free cash which can help cover food, energy and other essential bills.

Eligibility extends to those working or not receiving means-tested benefits, but you’ll need to provide evidence of your household’s personal and financial situations.

Households that are financially struggling, in crisis and unable to meet the cost of energy/heating, food or other essential bills may be eligible for support under the scheme.

You must also meet both of the following conditions: have savings worth less than £750 and meet one of the following criteria:

Be classified as being in fuel poverty (10% of net income spent on fuel)

Receive Housing Benefit/Council Tax Support and have significant pre-existing debts or debt repayments

The council will make payments to some low-income, vulnerable households, primarily to adult social care users receiving personal budgets from Sunderland City Council.

Most payments will be made automatically before the end of August 2024, based on a data-matching exercise using Housing Benefit/Council Tax Support records and adult social care records.

Households will not need to apply, as these payments will be automatically identified and sent.

For more information, head to Sunderland City Council’s website

Waltham Forest

Waltham Forest Council in London is providing assistance to 10,000 households through its share of the Household Support Fund.

Families with children who receive benefits-related free school meals have already received or will soon receive food vouchers to cover the summer holidays.

Additionally, struggling and vulnerable households can receive up to £300 in free cash through vouchers or bank transfers.

Waltham Forest Council has said that families known to Children's Social Care and Early Help, care leavers and young carers are eligible for this support. Anyone with a link worker or social worker can discuss potential payments with them.

In most cases, qualifying households will not need to apply, as payments will be issued automatically. The council aims to issue all payments and vouchers by the end of August.

For more information, head to the London Borough of Waltham Forest Council’s website

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Contact Your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.

Have you received support from the HSF or have questions about the eligibility criteria in your area? We want to hear from you! Share your experiences, ask for advice, or let us know how the assistance is impacting you in the comments section.