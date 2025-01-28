Rotherham star Ryan Sampson snapped shooting Brassic scenes

Ryan Sampson third from right in Altrincham. Pic courtesy of Amanda J Window

This is a sneak picture preview of Rotherham actor Ryan Sampson and his pals during the filming of Brassic 7 – the comedy-drama television series now in its final run.

The North Anston screen star was captured by a camerawoman alongside fellow cast members Joseph Gilgun and Aaron Heffernan, as well as their film crew, on a road and a nearby business park in Altrincham, Manchester, last week.

Performers don't always take kindly to photographers following their pre-broadcast activities.

But the snapper lives in the area and rapidly pulled out her Nikon after stumbling across them.

The series will be a bitter suit one for Ryan, the former Anston Brook primary and Wales High School pupil.

This week it was revealed that Brassic 7 would be the final series.

Actress Michelle Keegan denied tabloid stories that it had been "axed" stating: "It's come to a natural end after six fantastic seasons and we're currently in the middle of making the seventh and final season."

The end of the show will at least spare Ryan from some of the "exhausting" shifts he had to put in, playing the part of mobile-brothel businessman Tommo.

Scenes are shot in various locations across the north west, often at unusual times.

Ryan (39) exclusively told the Advertiser last year: "It is absolutely exhausting, it is very, very funny and we laugh loads but Christ, it is knackering!

"It is like no show that I have done before.

"It is eight, one-hour episodes, so it is six months of the year, and it is very intense."

The cast can be filming in the middle of the night one day or up a remote moorland hill the next, he said

"It is really fun but after it is finished I need a week in bed."

Ryan moved on from the previous series of Brassic to write and star in his own comedy show, Mr BigStuff, and says he hopes that it will rival Brassic as one of Sky's most successful.

He said Bigstuff had the same "'Brassicy' vibe to it, it is rude, anarchic and mad, and people will identify with the characters too."

Sky and their viewers loved it – and a second series has since been commissioned.

Picture courtesy of Amanda J Window, https://amandajwindow.wixsite.com/website