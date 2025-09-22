Cardiac Rehabilitation Swim Club appeals for new members to keep going after nearly 30 years

By Jon Carlotti
Contributor
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 21:06 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 09:32 BST
Cardiac Rehabilitation Swim Club Appeals for New Members to Keep Going After Nearly 30 Years
Cardiac Rehabilitation Swim Club Appeals for New Members to Keep Going After Nearly 30 Years
A much-loved community swimming club in Rotherham, dedicated to supporting heart patients and adults seeking gentle exercise, is calling for new members to help secure its future.

The Cardiac Rehabilitation Swim Club, based at the warm swimming pool on Badsley Moor Lane, has been running weekly sessions for almost three decades. The club was originally set up to provide a safe, supportive environment for those recovering from heart-related illness, but it also offers a welcoming space for anyone over 18 who wants to enjoy gentle swimming, build confidence, and make new friends.

Sessions take place every Wednesday from 6–7pm, and members describe the group as “a lifeline” that has supported them not only with physical health but also through friendship and community.

Unfortunately, numbers have declined in recent years, and without fresh interest the club may be forced to close. Organisers are making an urgent appeal for new members to join and keep this long-standing group afloat.

“This club has been keeping people active and supported for nearly 30 years. It would be heartbreaking to see it end when it still has so much to give. We welcome anyone looking for gentle exercise in a friendly, non-competitive environment,” said Ranjit Singh, long term member.

Details at a glance:

  • What: Cardiac Rehabilitation Swim Club (gentle swimming for adults 18+)
  • When: Every Wednesday, 6–7pm
  • Where: Badsley Moor Lane Swimming Pool, Rotherham
  • Contact: Rachel – [email protected]
  • Contact: Jon 07970 068821

The club is appealing to local residents, health professionals, and community groups to spread the word and encourage anyone who may benefit to come along.

