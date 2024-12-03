Busted’s and Fightstar’s Charlie Simpson to battle Martian invasion as he joins The War of the Worlds Tour performing at the UtIlita Arena Sheffield

Charlie Simpson follows in the footsteps of Gary Barlow, Brian McFadden, Marti Pellow and Justin Hayward as he joins Jeff Wayne’s The War of the Worlds for the role of the Sung Thoughts of The Journalist.

The winner of The Masked Singer 2023, and renowned as a warrior of the pop industry with bandmates Fightstar and Busted, frontman Charlie Simpson* today announces that he’ll be using his gravel-voiced pop vocals on his next mission to battle a Martian invasion, as he joins the cast of Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds** The Spirit of Man Tour 2025.

Other cast members are also announced as Anna-Marie Wayne steps up as Carrie (the Journalist’s Fiancée), whilst Nathan James takes on the The Voice of Humanity.

Charlie will be playing the role of The Sung Thoughts of the Journalist, which has previously been performed by Gary Barlow (recorded), and on tour with Brian McFadden, Marti Pellow and Justin Hayward.

Charlie, Anna-Marie and Nathan join an all-star cast alongside, Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynold (The Artilleryman), The Wanted’s Max George (Parson Nathaniel) and Maisie Smith (Beth, The Parson’s Wife).

"When Jeff Wayne called to ask whether I wanted to perform the role of The Sung Thoughts of The Journalist in his next arena tour, I knew I had to rise to the challenge — who wouldn’t want to battle against the Martians?” says Charlie.

“The War of The Worlds is one of those iconic pieces of music that’s become a building block in popular culture over the last forty-six years. I have vivid memories of listening to the album during my childhood, and I’m so thrilled that I get to sing 'The Eve of The War' and 'Forever Autumn' next year on arena stages across the country."

Jeff Wayne comments: “Since we began touring arenas in 2006 with my musical version of TWOTW, I’ve been so fortunate to have attracted a range of artists whose careers I’ve first admired, and then I discover they’re keen to come on board our Martian adventure.

In March 2025 when we hit the road, our cast will be full of distinction once again, and I’m happy that I can now announce our last new cast member - Charlie Simpson of Busted and Fightstar fame, who has both a wonderful voice and physical presence that will grace the stage in our coming The Spirit of Man tour as The Sung Thoughts of The Journalist.”

Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of The Worlds is back with a monumental new 17-date (19 shows) UK and Ireland arena tour, arriving just in time to celebrate 130 years since the publication of HG WELLS’ dark Victorian tale. Conducted by Jeff Wayne and featuring Liam Neeson in 3D holography as The Journalist, who recounts his story of survival from the Martian invasion of 1898.

The tour will feature an exciting new cast to star alongside Charlie Simpson including, Rou Reynolds, The Wanted’s Max George and Maisie Smith (Eastenders & Strictly). One of the most trailblazing arena tours of all time, Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds (TWOTW) ‘The Spirit of Man Tour’ returns with a musical spectacular like none other, with the production remaining a favourite to millions around the world, exciting audiences of all ages.

In 2006, TWOTW was already considered a cutting-edge production with six trucks filled to the brim. By 2025, marking 19 years of live touring, the production will be up to 12 trucks, with a host of new ingredients and special effects to challenge and excite the senses..

Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds – a musical experience not to be missed.

Tickets for Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War Worlds at Utilita Arena Sheffield on April 8, 2025 are on sale now via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk