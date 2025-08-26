Jeremy Clarkson is the current host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? 📺

ITV is showing a classic celeb version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Stephen Fry is among the famous faces who feature in the episode.

But who else was on the show that episode?

A classic celebrity special episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is set to be broadcast on TV tonight.

ITV will be showing a repeat of the hit game show this evening and it features some very familiar faces. It is from the Jeremy Clarkson era of the programme.

But which stars are in the episode and where do you know them from? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Who Wants to Be a Millionaire tonight?

Jeremy Clarkson, sat in the host’s chair on set of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? (Credit: Stellify Media) | Stellify Media

The repeat of the classic episode is scheduled to be broadcast on ITV1 this evening (August 26). It will follow the latest trip to Weatherfield for Coronation Street.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? will start at 9pm and will run for approximately an hour. It is due to finish at around 10pm.

Who is on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire tonight?

Since it was revived back in 2018, the famous quiz show has run a mixture of traditional episodes and celebrity specials. The episode being repeated tonight will feature two famous faces.

The stars in the episode include Stephen Fry and Jeanette Kwakye. Fans of QI will undoubtedly recognise Stephen Fry.

Jeanette Kwakye is a retired Olympic sprinter turned broadcaster. She competed at the 2008 Beijing games.

Who is the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Originally premiering back in 1998, the game show ran on ITV through to 2014 with

Chris Tarrant on hosting duties. However, the plug was eventually pulled on it in February 2014.

A revival took place in 2018 to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary. Jeremy Clarkson hosted the specials and it was such a success, ITV brought the show back for more seasons.

The Clarkson’s Farm and ex-Top Gear presenter is the host of the episode being repeated on ITV1 this evening.

