Wildlife park welcomes 'beautiful' new tiger Altai

THE newest arrival at Yorkshire Wildlife Park is an Amur tiger called Altai.

As part of the award-winning park's global conservation efforts to protect the endangered species, the young male tiger travelled over 1135 miles from Norway to join YWP’s resident tigress Tschuna.

Altai (3) was born at the Norwegian zoo Dyreparken, and is now ready to start his own family on recommendation of the European Endangered Species Programme.

The big cat is settling into the house and his own separate area at YWP’s, ‘Land of the Tigers’ as it will be a while before he can be introduced to Tschuna.

YWP director of animals Charlotte MacDonald said: “We are thrilled to welcome Altai here at the park and are looking forward to Tschuna and Altai being introduced when the time is right.

“Tschuna arrived at the Park in 2013 and gave birth to three cubs two years later.

“All three of her cubs moved to different parks round the world to be part of the vital species breeding programme.” Amur tigers, more commonly known as Siberian tigers, are the largest big cats in the world.

The average weight for males is 160-190kg, while females are smaller, at 110-130kg.

“We are delighted with Altai,” added Charlotte.

“He is a beautiful, huge cat and very calm and receptive – his keepers at Dyreparken have clearly done a great job with him.

“He is very curious and interested in what is going on and I am sure he will be a massive hit with our visitors.”