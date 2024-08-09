The cast of Something Old, Something New - photo by Chris Saunders

A PLAY which has been developed in collaboration with more than 200 community members and groups across Sheffield through workshops, auditions and consultations is coming to the city's Playhouse theatre.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Something Old, Something New' is a new production by Sheffield People’s Theatre which runs from Wednesday, August 14 until Saturday, August 17 2024.

The show follows the chaotic run-up to a Sheffield wedding and is told by a company of 50 people from the city and the surrounding area – with the youngest being 12 and the oldest at 77.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenna Omeltschenko, learning and participation director at Sheffield Theatres, said:

“It’s been an absolute gift that the communities of Sheffield have shared their hopes, dreams and experiences with us over the last eight months.

“Now, with a group of all ages and backgrounds from across the city region, it’s so exciting to see this original production come to life.

“We can’t wait to welcome audiences this summer to the wedding spectacular – you bring your dancing shoes and we’ll bring the good times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plot centres around Nat and Alex’s big day but everyone else involved in the wedding is behaving badly.

The father-in-law is nowhere to be found.

The aunties are on the warpath.

The guests from London keep attempting Yorkshire accents.

The teenage band want to put their own spin on the first dance.

And don’t even mention the catering.

When the party gets forced into a rundown community centre everyone has to face what it means to commit to someone and somewhere.

Can they come together and save the wedding and their community?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written and directed by Tess Seddon ('How a City Can Save the World'), Something Old, Something New has been inspired by workshops with more than 200 people across Sheffield and presented by Sheffield People’s Theatre, the intergenerational theatre company for anyone aged 12+ with a shared passion for creating great theatre both on-stage and behind the scenes.

Tickets for Something Old, Something New are on sale now.

Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.