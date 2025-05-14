‘Slight Return’ 90s hitmakers Sheffield gig

The band will be appearing at Sheffield Network

A CLASSIC nineties indie rock band is returning to South Yorkshire this month.

The Bluetones are heading to play at Sheffield Network nightclub venue on May 23.

The band have six albums under their belts and 14 top 40 singles, with notable tracks including If, Slight Return, and Marblehead Johnson.

In 2024 the band released their first new material in 14 years and hit the UK in the autumn with a run of sold-out tour dates.

Fans at the gig in Sheffield can expect to hear new tracks from that latest EP, In The Cut, which was released in March.

The Network gig is part of a 23-concert tour which begins on May 9 and runs until December 12.

The set is due to commence from 7pm.

The support act is yet to be announced.

Tickets cost £25 plus a booking fee.

The gig is suitable for people aged 14 and over, under 18s must be accompanied.

For more information on the event and tickets www.networksheffield.co.uk.