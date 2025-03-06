The Bluetones: Mark and Adam are a real music Bluetonic

The Bluetones

Mark Morriss and Adam Devlin of The Bluetones made their debut to The Gorillia Beer Hall in Mexborough on Friday 28th February.

The evening was a success with a completely sold-out ticketed event.

True 1990’s Brit pop was in full force.

The years just melted away and it was very clear to see the audience evoking their youth.

Kevin from Doncaster had travelled over with two friends for the evening.

Speaking to the Advertiser, he said: “It’s my first time to the Meccie Riviera.

“It’s a great personal venue with great beer.

“It’s the third time I’ve seen Mark Morriss in the past year and he just keeps getting better.”

The Bluetones set was electric!

The crowd went crazy for classic tracks such as Bluetonic, If, Marblehead Johnson and Slight Return.

Mark’s vocal were beautiful and him and Adam gave the audience an amazing two-45 minute set performance with great interwoven banter.

It was quite a comedic act at times.

I loved it.

I was incredibly fortunate to chat to Mark Morriss before their set who commented: “I’m really looking forward to playing The Gorilla Beer Hall.

“It’s gonna be brilliant!

“We reconvene fully as The Bluetones in two-weeks’ time and we’ll be heading to the studio to exchange ideas and record our next EP.”

Expect new and exciting things for The Bluetones.

Local singer/songwriter Daz Cadwallander supported The Bluetones with a half an hour set.

He sang nine of his songs and went down a treat amongst the audience.

A most enjoyable evening.

Just the Bluetonic!

The Bluetones’ tour kicks off on March 27 and their In The Cut EP is released the day after. Full details are available at the band’s website https://bluetones.band/