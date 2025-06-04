REVIEW: Danny McNamara, Gorilla Beer Hall, Mexborough

IN CONVERSATION: Embrace's Danny McNamara at the Gorilla Beer Hall.

IT WAS “real life-affirming stuff” when Embrace's Danny McNamara took to the stage at the Gorilla Beer Hall for his conversational gig – and that was in the words of the band's front man and founder himself.

Talking to a room full of avid fans, McNamara was interviewed by editor and owner of Taped Magazines Kyle Barton.

Set up with two chairs and a little table, it had a cosy Parkinson vibe.

As he took to stage he was greeted with big cheers.

Over the next two hours, McNamara captivated his audience with many tales of his hedonistic antics of yesteryear to more recent (and therefore by comparison tame but heart-warming) stories of being a parent to his two children.

Stories of hanging out with Chris Martin of Coldplay were fun and exciting.

The details and enthusiasm of his random trip to see U2's Bono in concert saw his audience hang on to his every word.

McNamara discussed his difficulties with his voice – an account that was very honest and heart-rending and I felt more endeared to him.

He has abrupt spasmodic dysphoria – a muscle that pull in the back of his neck on certain words.

This diagnosis came when a speech therapist had attended one of his conversational tours advised him after he endured difficulties for in excess of 20 years.

I was fortunate to have a chat with Danny after his conversational gig.

He said: “This whole tour has been a real eye opener!

“People are great, questions are great.

“I’m buzzing off it.

“I didn’t realise people wanted to meet me. It's really life affirming.

“You only get one life – so here’s the real stuff.”

I really enjoyed how he allowed his audience to spend an hour asking him questions.

We felt very much part of the furniture being involved in probing him further about his stories and life choices.

At the end of the evening he signed memorabilia and sold his new book ‘Lyrics’.

Album nine is in production, so exciting new music is forecast.

Embrace will be up and down the country at multiple festivals including Sheffield’s Rock and Roll Circus on August 31 2025.

All information on Embrace gigs and festivals can be found on their website www.embrace.co.uk.