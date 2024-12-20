Operatic Society is a first with hair-larious musical panto

DOS cast with the show poster

PANTO season always tends to end in early January – oh no, it doesn't!

Dinnington Operatic Society's next production of its annual pantomime will be Rapunzel and will run at the Lyric Theatre in Dinnington from January 25 to 1 February 2025.

A DOS spokesperson said: “Rapunzel is a brand new script and we are very excited to be the first ever group to licence it.

“The writer is Tom Whalley and he was still editing his final draft when we applied for it, so the ink was barely dry – we can safely say our audiences will never have seen this show before!

“It's based on Disney's Tangled and retells the Grimm Brothers' famous fairy tale of Princess Rapunzel, kidnapped by the evil witch as a baby, and imprisoned in a tower where the only way in is to climb up her magical hair.

“The panto is played for laughs and sees the return of our popular Dame and Son double act, Johnny Green and Ashley Booker.

“They are incredibly good, ad libbing and improvising better than many professionals – people come back year after year to see them.

“Rapunzel will be played by superb vocalist Sophie Keady who has previously played Snow White and Cinderella for DOS.

“And while the Dame and the Principal Boy (Kim Stead) played a married couple in our last show, Spend Spend Spend, they have both swapped genders to take on their panto roles!”

Tickets are £12 for the relaxed performance on Wednesday, January 29 and £14 for all other performances.

Visit www.dinningtonoperatics.org or call 01909 569340.