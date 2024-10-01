Little |Shop of Horrors is Sheffield Theatres' big festive show

"FEED me, Seymour!"

Sheffield Theatres has announced Little Shop Of Horrors as its Christmas musical at the Crucible Theatre.

When flower shop assistant Seymour acquires a mysterious new plant, he names it ‘Audrey II’ after his crush and co-worker – but the succulent grows and grows.

The 'out of this world' rock musical will run from Saturday, December 7 2024 to Saturday, January 18 2025.

Book tickets through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.