'Heart-pounding new production' set to race into Sheffield

By Jill Theobald
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 09:58 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 09:58 BST
Chariots of Fire is coming to Sheffield Crucible this month
THE race for glory in the 1924 Paris Olympic Games is coming to South Yorkshire with a new production of Chariots of Fire, adapted by Mike Bartlett.

Described as a “heart-pounding new production set to a soaring musical score” it will run from Saturday, Saturday 6 – 27 at The Crucible and will be the final production artistic director Robert Hastie directs at Sheffield Theatres.

Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or by visiting www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

