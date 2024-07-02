'Heart-pounding new production' set to race into Sheffield
THE race for glory in the 1924 Paris Olympic Games is coming to South Yorkshire with a new production of Chariots of Fire, adapted by Mike Bartlett.
Described as a “heart-pounding new production set to a soaring musical score” it will run from Saturday, Saturday 6 – 27 at The Crucible and will be the final production artistic director Robert Hastie directs at Sheffield Theatres.
Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or by visiting www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.