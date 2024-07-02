Chariots of Fire is coming to Sheffield Crucible this month

THE race for glory in the 1924 Paris Olympic Games is coming to South Yorkshire with a new production of Chariots of Fire, adapted by Mike Bartlett.

Described as a “heart-pounding new production set to a soaring musical score” it will run from Saturday, Saturday 6 – 27 at The Crucible and will be the final production artistic director Robert Hastie directs at Sheffield Theatres.