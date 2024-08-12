Gladiator star Viper is joining the panto line-up at Sheffield Lyceum later this year

TV GLADIATORS' star Viper has joined the cast of Snow White at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield this Christmas.

Quang Luong, better known as Gladiator’s Viper joins Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley and Damian Williams – celebrating his 17th year as Sheffield Theatres’ legendary Dame – as well as further cast and ensemble to be announced.

The show, written and directed by Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution Productions, will run from Friday, December 6–Sunday, January 5 2025.

For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.