Gladiator star Viper joins panto line-up at Lyceum

By Jill Theobald
Published 12th Aug 2024, 09:32 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 09:47 GMT
Gladiator star Viper is joining the panto line-up at Sheffield Lyceum later this yearGladiator star Viper is joining the panto line-up at Sheffield Lyceum later this year
TV GLADIATORS' star Viper has joined the cast of Snow White at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield this Christmas.

Quang Luong, better known as Gladiator’s Viper joins Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley and Damian Williams – celebrating his 17th year as Sheffield Theatres’ legendary Dame – as well as further cast and ensemble to be announced.

The show, written and directed by Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution Productions, will run from Friday, December 6–Sunday, January 5 2025.

For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

