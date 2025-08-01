Fun and activities at free summer fair

The fair will be in Balby on August 14

A SERVICE which supports the recovery and wellbeing of people living with a drug and alcohol issue is inviting Dearne Valley residents to its Summer Fair in Balby on Thursday, August 14.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Beginnings will be opening its doors between midday and 4.30pm for the Summer Fair at Marshall Avenue.

Activities on offer are set to include games such as tombola and hook-a-duck, stalls with face painting, stocks, pick and mix and also a BBQ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Beginnings is part of Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service which is run by Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with The Alcohol and Drug Service and provides a specialist rehabilitation and detox service.

Elly Sanchez, events co-ordinator for Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, said: “It’s going to be an exciting day filled with fun activities and food, so come and join us for what will be an enjoyable, summer’s afternoon.”

Entry to the fair is free. Everyone is welcome.