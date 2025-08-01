Fun and activities at free summer fair
New Beginnings will be opening its doors between midday and 4.30pm for the Summer Fair at Marshall Avenue.
Activities on offer are set to include games such as tombola and hook-a-duck, stalls with face painting, stocks, pick and mix and also a BBQ.
New Beginnings is part of Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service which is run by Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with The Alcohol and Drug Service and provides a specialist rehabilitation and detox service.
Elly Sanchez, events co-ordinator for Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, said: “It’s going to be an exciting day filled with fun activities and food, so come and join us for what will be an enjoyable, summer’s afternoon.”
Entry to the fair is free. Everyone is welcome.
