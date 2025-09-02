Comic's show will 'fuse funny with folk music'

CHARM-BOMB: Grace Petrie will be performing in Sheffield

A COMEDIAN dubbed “an effervescent charm-bomb of a performer” by The New Yorker is bringing her latest show to South Yorkshire.

Following her debut stand-up show Butch Ado About Nothing, which sold out venues across the UK and earned rave reviews, Grace Petrie’s new production THIS IS NO TIME TO PANIC! is billed as a mix of “stand-up, music and mild existential crisis”.

Grace has played to packed-out crowds from Glastonbury to Latitude Festival, earned chart success with her 2021 album Connectivity, and made regular appearances on BBC Radio 4’s The Now Show and hit podcast The Guilty Feminist.

A spokesperson said: “After 15 years of writing politically charged anthems that rally the left and irritate the Daily Mail, Grace is doing something a bit different.

“In her brand-new show, she’s fusing the two things she does best – impassioned folk music and razor-sharp stand-up comedy.

“With this new hybrid show, she proves once again that you can be deeply political, disarmingly personal, and properly funny — all in the same set – returning with a fresh hour of original songs, storytelling, and subversive humour that takes aim at the state of...well, everything.”

Described in a five-star review as “borderline miraculous” by The Scotsman and the “urgent, pulsing, compassionate talent this world desperately needs” by The Guardian, Grace will be performing in Sheffield on Thursday, October 2 at City Hall as part of a UK tour which kicks off in September in Newcastle and runs until February next year.

For tickets to Sheffield City Hall date visit www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/events/.