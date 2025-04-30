A 'superbly crafted whodunit' is at Rotherham Civic this week

The cast of the Phoenix Players production of Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot in Black Coffee at Rotherham Civic Theatre - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A SHOW described as a “superbly crafted whodunit” is on at Rotherham Civic Theatre this week.

Agatha Christie’s thriller Black Coffee will be the second production in 2025 by Phoenix Players, the Rotherham drama group established in 1947.

The plot sees Hercule Poirot called to solve both a murder, and a plot to steal a highly secret scientific formula.

A familiar country house setting provides the background, but who are the guests and what is their game?

Bringing the gripping thriller to life is director Julie Webb, Phoenix’s longest-standing member.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Julie has an incredibly vast history with the Players, having joined us in 1957.

“When choosing for this season, Julie knew Christie’s works are always popular with our audiences, and – as the only play she wrote including her famous detective Hercule Poirot which has never been shown on the Civic stage before in Rotherham – she was keen to remedy that omission.”

Black Coffee is at Rotherham Civic at 7.15pm until May 2 2025.

Tickets cost £9.50.

To book visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or call 01709 823621.