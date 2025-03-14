The Electric State cast: where you have seen Netflix actors before - famous roles
- Netflix’s latest blockbuster features some major Hollywood names.
- From a Marvel favourite to the star of Stranger Things.
- The Electric State is loosely based on the artwork of Simon Stålenhag.
Netflix’s next major film release comes from the minds behind Avengers: Endgame and features a truly star-studded cast. The Electric State lands on the streaming service and is described as a Sci-Fi action comedy.
The movie is loosely based on the retro-futuristic artworks of Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag. It takes its name from his 2018 illustrated novel.
The Electric State is directed by the Russo brothers, who were responsible for many of Marvel’s biggest hits. From Captain America: Winter Soldier to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
But who are the actors in the film - and where do you know them from? Here’s all you need to know:
Who is in the cast of The Electric State on Netflix?
The new Russo brothers film features an incredible cast of actors - and also some very recognisable voices. The cast includes:
Humans
- Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle
- Chris Pratt as Keats
- Ke Huy Quan as Dr. Amherst / the voice of P.C.
- Stanley Tucci as Ethan Skate
- Woody Norman as Christopher, Michelle's brother
- Giancarlo Esposito as Colonel Marshall Bradbury
- Jason Alexander as Ted
- Martin Klebba as Herman
- Marin Hinkle as Ms. Sablinsky
Robots
- Woody Harrelson as Mr. Peanut
- Anthony Mackie as Herman
- Brian Cox as Popfly
- Jenny Slate as Penny Pal
- Alan Tudyk as Cosmo
- Hank Azaria as Perplexo
- Colman Domingo as Wolfe
- Rob Gronkowski as Blitz
- Billy Gardell as Garbage Bot
- Susan Leslie as Mrs Scissors
- Jordan Black as Clem
Where have you seen and heard the actors before?
Plenty of the names on the cast list for The Electric State need no introductions. Millie Bobby Brown is no stranger to Netflix viewers - pun totally intended.
She plays Eleven in the streamer’s hit series Stranger Things. But beyond that she has also starred in plenty of its original films - including the Enola Holmes movies and 2024’s Damsel.
Chris Pratt has appeared in plenty of blockbuster films over the last decade plus. He played Star Lord in the MCU - in particular in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.
You may also remember him from his breakout role as Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. He was also in the recent Jurassic World trilogy.
Ke Huy Quan first shot onto the scene in the 1980s, playing Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. As well as Data in 1985’s Goonies - before re-emerging in the 2020s and winning an Oscar for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Stanley Tucci has had a decades long career in Hollywood, you may remember him from his role in the Hunger Games trilogy. Giancarlo Esposito is best remembered for playing Gus Fring in Breaking Bad/ Better Call Saul and Jason Alexander famously played George Costanza in Seinfeld.
You will hear the voices of Woody Harrelson (Cheers, True Detective), Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World) and Brian Cox (Succession) as some of the robots in the film.
